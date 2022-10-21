Farm Online
Why the next three months will be wetter than the average

By Mark Phelps
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:38am, first published 1:30am
WETTER than average conditions continue to be predicted during November, December and January, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying above median rainfall is likely for south-eastern southern Australia, eastern Tasmania, Victoria, most of NSW and eastern parts of Queensland.

