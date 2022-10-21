WETTER than average conditions continue to be predicted during November, December and January, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying above median rainfall is likely for south-eastern southern Australia, eastern Tasmania, Victoria, most of NSW and eastern parts of Queensland.
The chances of above average rain are even greater at 80 per cent for Cape York Peninsula and far south-east parts of Australia.
However, BoM says below median rainfall is likely in the central interior of Western Australia and along the Kimberley and Beagle Bonaparte coasts.
The national forecaster says during November to January, Cape York Peninsula, south-east parts of NSW, most of Victoria and much of Tasmania have at least two times the chance of unusually high rainfall.
"The pattern of above median rainfall for eastern Australia is strongest in November with monthly outlooks tending to a generally neutral outlook for most of the country by January," BoM says.
During the next fortnight (October 24 to November 6), BoM says there is a greater than 80 per cent chance of above average rain for much of the eastern Australia.
"Parts of the north-east tropics and the Australian Alps have at least three times the average chance of unusually high rainfall, with chances being more than twice the average across most of the eastern one-third of the mainland, around the Gulf of Carpentaria and Tasmania," BoM says.
For November, Cape York Peninsula has at least three times the chance of unusually high rainfall, while other north-east tropical parts of Australia, large parts of NSW and Victoria and north-east Tasmania have at least two times the average chance.
