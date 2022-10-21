Farm Online
Home/Beef

Thomas Foods' SA feedlot named 2022 Community Hero

Updated October 25 2022 - 4:59am, first published October 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Green and Kelly Nankivell from Thomas Foods International Feedlot at Tintinara, South Australia, receiving the ALFA 2022 ALFA Community Heroes Award with Ben Morgensen from sponsor Lallemond Animal Nutrition.

THOMAS Foods International Feedlot located at Tintinara in South Australia has been awarded ALFA's 2022 Community Heroes Award, sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.