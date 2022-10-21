Thomas Foods' SA feedlot named 2022 Community Hero

THOMAS Foods International Feedlot located at Tintinara in South Australia has been awarded ALFA's 2022 Community Heroes Award, sponsored by Lallemand Animal Nutrition.
The company's winning Rural Pathways program seeks to close the city/county divide and attract staff to Thomas Foods' thriving, expanding feedlot, which is currently being expanding from 17,000 to 30,000 head.
Established in 2021, the Rural Pathways program identifies young, enthusiastic people who are looking for an entry level opportunity in agricultural industry.
Feedlot manager Tom Green said urban school leavers with minimal experience were the primary target of the program.
"We believed that there are many young individuals based in the city that if given the opportunity, would thrive in a rural setting and career," Mr Green said.
MORE READING
"In turn, the program would create a strong foundation to gain experience in all areas of the feedlot which would lead to a successful career with Thomas Foods and in turn, contributing to the local economy.
"Attracting employees has become not only an industry challenge but an Australia wide problem which has required Thomas Foods International to think outside the square to employee staff. And so, the Rural Pathways Program was born."
Mr Green said where the program was different was that it attracted bright, enthusiastic, young individuals to the industry that would have never considered a career at a feedlot.
The Rural Pathways program was implemented in 2021 and it is hoped it can be replicated in other Thomas Foods operations.
In addition to the Rural Pathways Program, Thomas Foods is also a keen supporter of community based events including campdrafts, sport, educational tours, and building relationships with future livestock breeders and handlers.
The ALFA Community Heroes Award recognises and feedlots that go "above and beyond" to support their local community.
The winning entry in the popular competition received a $5000 cash donation towards a local charity, business, or a feedlot initiative to help drive the initiative.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.