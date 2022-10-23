Historic Funny Hill, home to the Binda races, is going up for auction.
The property near Crookwell has been owned by the same family for 162 years will go under the hammer through Meares and Associates on December 14.
The sprawling property is well known for its historic six-bedroom stone/brick homestead (1864) situated in seven acres of award-winning gardens.
Funny Hill takes in 3895ha (9624 acres) and is owned by James and Felicity Carr.
Selling agent Chris Meares said the Carr's have improved and managed the property since 1970, with their focus being on improving the agronomic aspects of the property.
Those farm improvements have allowed for the transition from running sheep to operating a well regarded commercial Angus breeding herd.
The property also includes a complete package of operating improvements, including the 16-stand 'state of the art' woolshed.
It also includes six sets of cattle yards, sheep yards, machinery/haysheds and silos.
The property also has two airstrips including the main two-way strip, located near the homestead.
The Binda Picnic Day races began in 1848 and have been held at Funny Hill right through to the present with a race day held in March.
Commercially, Funny Hill is well recognized for its outstanding 2000-plus quality Angus commercial cow herd, producing an outstanding run of Angus weaners for the premium weaner sales each year.
MORE READING: Strong competition at auction for Mid North property.
The property also boasts three freestanding cottages and includes almost 10km of frontage to the Crookwell River, a reliable 763mm annual average rainfall plus nine spring fed creeks.
There are also 63 dams located around the farm.
It has been heavily top dressed annually since 1954.
"Funny Hill has been one of the landmarks in rural eastern Australia for generations," Mr Meares said.
"With its history dating back to the 1860s, and at one stage comprising 24,000 acres, the property today is one of the largest holdings within a four-hour radius of Sydney, in one of the outstanding agricultural regions of the state."
"The physical features and improvements on Funny Hill represent a 'time walk' from the original land grant in 1860 to the present day - with the magnificent 6 BR homestead set in 7 acres of award-winning gardens, the old schoolhouse (c 1875), the 16-stand woolshed (c 1906) and the shearers mess and stables (c 1907)."
"It is not only the history and generic features of Funny Hill which are so special - it is the absolute scale of this premium beef cattle property together with the uniqueness of the improvements 'on farm', and its convenient location just three hours' drive from Sydney," Mr Meares said.
The property will be offered for sale via Meares Online Auction on December 14, 2022.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.