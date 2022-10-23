Farm Online
Funny Hill up for auction after 162 years of Carr family ownership

By Chris McLennan
October 23 2022 - 1:00am
The iconic home of the Binda picnic races, Funny Hill, is going up for auction with the property spanning nearly 3900 hectares. Pictures from Meares and Associates.

Historic Funny Hill, home to the Binda races, is going up for auction.

