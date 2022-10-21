Farm Online

Environment ministers set for huge meeting

By Alex Mitchell
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
Legal changes will be on the agenda when Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek meets state ministers. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia's environment ministers are set to meet for the first time in more than a year, with a pledge to safeguard more of the country's land and waters on the agenda.

