COTTON industry officials are upbeat about seasonal prospects with the planting window opening in some districts, in spite of rain causing issues in the NSW cotton belt.
There have been concerns over flooding in northern NSW where more than 120mm has fallen in places such as Bellata in recent days.
The rain has been more welcome in other places, such as Central Queensland, which has endured a dry season up until now.
Heavy rain in Central Queensland has spurred some run-off into the region's major storage, the Fairbairn Dam, however the biggest totals fell outside the dam's catchment.
"Those reports of 200mm even 300mm around places like Springsure captured the headlines but through the Fairbairn catchment the rain was lower, around the 50-80mm mark in general," said Sam Lee CSD Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia extension and development manager.
"The rain has played a really critical role in wetting up the catchment and has seen some in-flows start into the dam, but Fairbairn is still only at 20 per cent of capacity and irrigation allocations will not rise significantly as a result of the rain," Mr Lee said.
"We took a careful look at what had happened with the rain to see whether we needed to plan for significantly higher volumes of seed requirements but at this stage that doesn't look like being the case," he said.
"What the rain has done in CQ is more set up the season if there is follow up rain rather than spark off a heap of additional plantings in its own right.
"There have been some good inflows in the Comet River catchment where there are a small number of irrigators so that is good in that area but it is a smaller district than the Fairbairn irrigation area."
Further south, Mr Lee said the Darling Downs was wet, but not as saturated as far south-western Queensland and northern NSW.
"There have been storms and some falls of 25-50mm but not the massive 100mm plus we've seen in places like Moree.
"With the traditional planting window now starting a little later due to new varieties farmers should be able to get crops planted in a timely manner in that part of the world unless we see really heavy rain over the next couple of weeks."
Mr Lee said it was an interesting period within the cotton industry.
"The moisture has things well set up for the most part for the upcoming plant but it has also caused logistical issues."
"There is still cotton out in the paddock that needs to be transported to the gins.
"The good bit about the rain on the Downs has been that there have been breaks so while it has been too wet for equipment for a couple of days there have been breaks where we have been able to get some cotton moved but there is still some yet to come in.
"In some isolated cases there is still cotton that remains unpicked.
"The fibre itself is not too bad, there will obviously be downgrades b it is intact but the plant itself is beginning to break down so long after its maturity date so that could make picking tricky.
"The good news is that it is only a very small area that is still to be picked, but it is an indication of the year we've had where you have people looking to plant and people still looking to pick."
He said he expected there to be a solid dryland cotton plant in place but said the logistical challenges presented by the wet conditions meant it was unlikely to be near the top end of dryland plantings.
"There will be some paddocks that will not be available as the winter crop is not yet harvested."
Mr Lee said cotton producers would be sure to keep an eye out for disease pressure given the wet conditions.
"It is something the cotton industry does pretty well anyway but eyes will certainly be out to check for fungal disease."
Further south into the NSW cotton belt the heavy rain around Moree this week is likely to cause damage to early sown crops in that region.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
