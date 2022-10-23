Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Invoice finance gets slow cash flow in agribusiness hands faster

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
October 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invoice financing convert, Robert Hines, at Hines Refrigerated Transport, Kempsey.

Demand for farm sector services and products is as bullish as it's ever been, but small to mid-sized businesses are also carrying huge expenses as they absorb spiralling running costs while awaiting payments on monthly invoices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.