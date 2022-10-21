CENTRAL Tablelands property Aloma and Shamrock Hill has sold at auction for $9.4 million after 160 years of ownership by the Dwyer family.
Located near Hobbys Yards about 23km south of Blayney, the undulating 701 hectares (1732 acres) of basalt country is divided into 86 paddocks with laneways.
Pastures are a mixture of phalaris, cocksfoot and rye grasses with white and red clovers as well as native species. Some 60 tonnes of single super has been applied each year.
The district is generally rated at carrying four dry sheep equivalents-plus an acre.
The property is situated 3km west of the headwaters of the Coombing Creek and features an abundance of water, including 62 dams. There are also two bores.
There are two sets of timber sheep yards with four smaller facilities used for lamb marking, as well as two sets of cattle yards.
Aloma and Shamrock Hill also has two, two-stand shearing sheds, two steel frame machinery sheds, three hay sheds, and 10 timber frame machinery sheds.
There is also a four bedroom, two bathroom brick home and a four bedroom guest house.
Aloma covers 398ha (985 acres), while Shamrock Hill is 302ha (747 acres).
The marketing Aloma and Shamrock Hill was handled by Stewart Murphy, Sam Darcy, and Hugh Gooding, Ray White Emma Mooney.
