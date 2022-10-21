South west property makes $6.1 million at auction

SOUTH West NSW property Dropshot has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction $6.1 million.
Offered by David and Brenda Coles property sold for the equivalent of $8913/ha ($3607/acre).
Three of the five registered bidders were active at the auction that kicked off $5m.
The 684 hectare (1691 acre) property located 21km south west of Tarcutta and 30km south east of Wagga Wagga is described as being open undulating country rising to hills on the south western boundary.
Timbers include box, gum, and ironbark with established tree plantings along the Coreinbob Creek and several fence lines
The sheep and cattle property has a double frontage to the Coreinbob and Sullivans creeks, 17 dams and two bores plus rainwater tanks.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Dropshot homestead was built in 2008. The open plan home features views from most rooms and wide verandahs.
Other improvements include steel cattle yards, machinery and hay sheds with power, and a silo.
The marketing of Dropshot has handled by Sally Douglas, Nutrien Harcourts, Wagga Wagga.
