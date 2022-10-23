PETER McGoffin has placed his two significant Winton properties - Melrose and Tonkoro - on the market.
Both are being sold with cattle as well as plant and equipment.
Melrose is located about 90km south east of Winton and is being offered with about 2500 cattle plus plant and equipment.
Located in in a 375-400mm rainfall area, the Melrose (180,505 acre) property has about 7155ha of heavy carrying open Mitchell grass downs country, 4880ha of red pebbly downs country, and about 1845ha of pulled gidyea country.
There is also about 14,750ha edible spinifex and mulga tableland country that is surrounded by about 10,065ha of stony ranges and escarpments.
The balance is a mixture of gidyea, mulga and eucalypt timbered areas that have numerous break-away gullies and floodout creeks running through-out off the stony ranges.
The buffel grass along these creek systems benefit from the short quick flows during the wet season and have a lot of edible burrs, herbages, salines and forbs growing following the winter rain.
The well watered property has 37km of laneway connecting two sets of cattle yards to 12 main paddocks and seven holding paddocks.
The large steel yards at the homestead complex have a shaded work area as well as loading facilities.
The property has 11,958ha of freehold and a 61,090ha rolling term lease.
Infrastructure includes a seven bedroom homestead, a staff kitchen, quarters, two other homes, and two new large sheds as well as hangars.
There are also older sheds and a 10 stand shearing shed and sheep yards in reasonably good condition.
Melrose has consistently run 1500 breeders and taken up to 2000 weaners from Tonkoro when the season allows.
Tonkoro comprises of 138,200ha (341,500 acres) in two rolling term leases about 245km south of Winton and will be offered with about 4500 cattle and plant and equipment.
There is about 10,650 hectares of semi open soft mulga country which is interspersed with channels and open bluebush swamps with around 75,150ha of edible mulga woodlands.
The balance of the country is best described as stony mulga timbered country that provides the water runoff to flood out the numerous channel systems.
Tonkoro has consistently carried about 4500 breeders in recent years.
There are eight main paddocks, eight holding paddocks, coolers and trap yard with water supplied by 18 bores and 18 dams as well as storage tanks.
The 25km of laneways link some of the outside paddocks to the second set of steel cattle yards and the main yards at the Tonkoro homestead complex.
The homestead yards feature a new internal pound draft, loading ramp and a double-deck catwalk for access to trailers while loading.
Infrastructure includes two houses, staff quarters, molasses storage tanks, two steel frame sheds have recently been erected - including one large enough to fit a road train - and a machinery/helicopter shed.
Tonkoro is considered a consistent breeder property or backgrounding depot with the potential for an organic production status or to host a carbon project.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.
