Farm Online

Virtual fences are a farming 'game-changer'

By Sam McKeith
October 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Virtual" stock fencing is banned in NSW due to animal cruelty concerns. (Maria Zsoldos/AAP PHOTOS)

Farmers struggling after years of drought and floods could save millions of dollars in farm costs if NSW allowed controversial virtual fences to be set up on rural properties, a state MP says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.