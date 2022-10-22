Seaweed-fed cattle are saving the world.
The first steaks to be produced using a methane-reducing feed supplement were served to people recently, closing the international emissions-reducing loop.
The plate-up launch was the first step to commercial supply of methane-reduced beef anywhere in the world and is a major milestone for CH4 Global's methane-busting seaweed supplement.
The company became the first in Australia to sign an offtake agreement for an Asparagopsis-based feed supplement when it signed a multi-million-dollar deal to supply the product to CirPro, an advanced food and protein manufacturer, for use with its commercial feedlot partners in South Australia.
This is according to Reg Smyth, of CirPro which plans to set up a new meatworks at Warnertown near Port Pirie, in South Australia's Spencer Gulf.
CirPro's beef is the first commercial production where cattle have been fed red seaweed (Asparagopsis armata and taxiformis), which drastically reduces emissions from cows, cattle and sheep.
Such methane is a major contributor to global warming.
CH4 Australia's general manager Adam Main said Asparagopsis had progressed from being a proven methane-busting feed supplement to being included in a feedlot operation and now processed into beef products available to the market.
"These cattle produced 90 per cent less methane than their counterparts anywhere else in the world, taking a significant step towards lowering our global emissions," Dr Main said.
"The beef we are eating from CirPro's and its partner feedlot, HBRural at Warnertown near Port Pirie, heralds the beginning of a new, South Australia-based supply chain that will inform and change the entire industry."
CH4 Global's ambitious methane-reduction plan aims within five years to have its supplement being fed to 150 million cattle -10 per cent of the world total and equivalent to a gigaton of carbon dioxide.
The supplement is formed using Asparagopsis from both marine and tank cultivation and is being supplied by CH4 Global's South Australian and New Zealand operations.
CirPro chief executive Mr Smyth said his company was excited to be the first to partner with CH4 Global to receive a commercial supply of the supplement.
"This is an important time in our journey towards the creation of a carbon-neutral beef industry in Australia by letting everyone know that we can supply commercially-available, methane-reduced beef," he said.
"It benefits the beef industry, it is a 'first' for Australia, it is South Australia leading the world and we are offering a choice for conscious consumers."
Mr Smyth said his company had given 10 cattle to FoodBank to provide about 14,000 meals to the needy.
