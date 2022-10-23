INCITEC Pivot Fertilisers (IPF) has found itself in the centre of a controversy surrounding a load of rock phosphate it has imported to Australia from the disputed territory of Western Sahara in north-western Africa.
The Clipper Isadora recently unloaded around 33,000 tonnes of rock phosphate, believed to be worth around $A15 million, at the Port of Geelong, which IPF will use to manufacture phosphorus (P) based fertilisers critical to Australian agriculture.
An IPF spokesperson said it generally sourced its rock phosphate from Togo, in western Africa, and Vietnam, however a disruption of phosphate rock exports from Vietnam, those supplies were not available at present so it looked to Western Sahara to help maintain local fertiliser stocks in the short term.
The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has slammed the purchase, saying the sale of assets from Western Sahara could be considered a 'war crime' as the United Nations general assembly recognised that Western Sahara was currently illegally occupied by its neighbour Morocco.
IPF strenuously denied any wrong-doing in the purchase, saying it had adhered to all relevant legal and regulatory requirements with regard to this shipment.
The IPF spokesperson said the rock phosphate would be used to make single super phosphate, used in particular by pasture producers associated with the dairy and livestock industries.
He said the world was currently experiencing a shortage of phosphate rock.
"Since becoming aware of the supply issue (in Vietnam), IPF has, for a number of months, attempted to source phosphate rock from alternative markets," the spokesperson said.
"However, the only phosphate rock currently commercially available is not compatible with our manufacturing processes, currently available alternative phosphate rock sources would produce high odour emissions that prevent IPF meeting Victorian government standards."
Paddy Crumlin, MUA national secretary, said his organisation felt duty bound to highlight the plight of Western Sahara's occupied Saharawi people.
"We join with representatives of the Saharawi people here in Australia in condemning Incitec Pivot for their decision to recommence trade in this illegally plundered resource," Mr Crumlin said.
The Saharawi people have been active in courts internationally to stop Morocco exporting goods from Western Sahara.
In 2017 the Saharawi government pursued civil legal proceedings against separate cargos of phosphate rock, successfully detaining cargo ships in Panama and South Africa.
In determining the cargo to be the sovereign resource of the Saharawi government and people, the South African High Court observed that Western Sahara is occupied under international law and that Morocco and its state-owned companies could not lawfully purport to sell the commodity.
The MUA said it understood Saharawi authorities were considering several possible actions including pursuit of IPF in domestic civil and criminal action.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.