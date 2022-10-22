Farm Online

Turning back the clock: Farmer out to revitalise the country

By Liv Casben
October 22 2022 - 10:00pm
Tim Annand and Graham Field have embarked on a major project to restore the Australian landscape. (MICK TSIKAS)

On the cleared gullies of Bredbo once dominated by ancient, majestic yellow box gums, new seedlings are laying down roots.

