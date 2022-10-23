Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and isolated storms are settle to continue for much of central and eastern Australia over the coming week.
We spoke to the Bureau of Meteorology's senior meteorologist Dean Narramore about what each state is expected to experience.
In WA we're going to see a bit of a weak low pressure system move into south-west parts of the state Sunday night into Monday and that may bring some showers and patchy rain about the area, there could be some isolated thunderstorms in that as well.
So that's particularly Perth and south, so must of the south west division south of Perth, a lot of agricultural area out there.
That low will then slowly move across southern WA on Monday, again with more showers and probably some gusty winds on the back side and then it will probably clear out and move into South Australia as we get later into the week.
After that, a fairly fine week ahead before another possibly big weather system approaches WA as we get towards the end of the week and into the weekend.
Across the north it's looking pretty hot as well, so temperatures up into the low 40s up around the Kimberleys and some afternoon showers and storms, we've got some possible severe heatwave conditions developing up there in the coming days.
We had some pretty heavy rainfall through north and east of Adelaide overnight (Saturday night) and early this morning (Sunday October 23) with falls up to 50mm.
Rain and storms will continue through eastern parts of SA on Sunday into Sunday night, with some moderate-to-heavy falls as well particularly through the southern north west pastoral Riverland and parts of the Murraylands as well.
That will then contract further south into the lower south east on Monday with showers and possible storms continuing there.
On Tuesday we will see another weaker system move across on Tuesday and Wednesday with just some light showers at times on Wednesday and Thursday before clearing out later on Thursday, before another weak system moves in with more showers on Friday and Saturday.
Generally that will be 5mm-10mm for most, but eastern parts of the state could see 25mm-50mm, particularly Sunday and Monday with the current system.
So Victoria today we are looking at rain and thunderstorms redeveloping again across western parts of the state today, so that's the Mallee, Wimmera, into the south west.
That will extend right across the state on Monday, with moderate to heavy falls particularly on and north of the ranges, then into eastern parts of the state as we move through Tuesday and then we'll just see scattered showers continuing across the state from Wednesday through to Friday.
Generally over the next five days most if not the entire state should see 25mm to 50mm of rainfall, with isolated high falls with thunderstorms.
There are severe weather warnings current (midday, October 23) across the eastern parts of New South Wales.
A low pressure system just off the coast of south east Queensland is slowly moving south today (Sunday, October 23) and tonight which is bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms to far north eastern parts of New South Wales, with heavy falls possible.
We could also see flooding in some of those rivers as well.
As we move into Monday and Tuesday we'll see that low weaken but move down the east coast, bringing widespread rain and shower activity as well as that weather system coming in from SA and Victoria.
So southern and eastern parts of New South Wales could see showers and thunderstorms tomorrow (Monday), with widespread severe thunderstorms possible inland on Monday afternoon.
Conditions clearing thankfully mid-week into the end of the week through much of New South Wales.
Accumulated rainfall totals again likely widespread 25mm to 50mm through eastern and southern New South Wales, and isolated falls in excess of 150mm to 200mm possible in far north eastern New South Wales, particularly Sunday into Monday.
There's a low pressure system off the south east coast of Queensland which is bringing widespread rain to the south eastern parts of the state.
We saw widespread 50mm-100mm from the Sunshine Coast all the way down to the New South Wales border overnight (Saturday night).
We could see that rainfall continue again today as it slowly contracts south by tonight.
Then severe storms are likely across much of inland Queensland on Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
We should see some of those storms move through into eastern parts of Queensland on Tuesday and then mostly clearing as we move into Wednesday and Thursday.
In Tasmania today it will be cloudy with some light showers, we see those showers become a bit more widespread on Monday particularly across the north and east.
Then it will become even more widespread with possible heavy falls Tuesday through Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the area.
Those showers will continue right through until Thursday and Friday as well, so no real clearing for Tasmania once the rain begins as we get into Monday.
Accumulated rainfall totals again for that state, widespread 20mm-50mm with 50mm to 100mm more possible across the northern and eastern parts of the state.
The Northern Territory has severe heatwave conditions across the top end and isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms as well.
The build-up continues, it's very humid up there as well, temperatures into the high 30s to low 40s combined with the humid air making some very uncomfortable conditions as is typical for this time of year.
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
