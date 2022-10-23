HRZ growers to tell Willaura they love her

WITH eastern Australia currently in the grips of one of the wettest springs on record there is a renewed interest in wheat varieties designed to tolerate high rainfall zone environments.
Bearing this in mind plant breeder AGT is confident that its new variety Willaura, designed for growers in high rainfall zones in western Victoria and south-eastern South Australia will have broad appeal.
Willaura was officially released at the Southern Farming Systems Agrifocus field day held at Streatham in the heart of Victoria's Western District last week.
AGT wheat breeder Britt Kalmeier said she was excited with the cultivar's potential.
"Willaura is a fantastic variety choice for a (high rainfall) environment like Streatham, with its compact canopy and good straw strength giving improved standability relative to some other varieties under the very high yield potential that we see here," Ms Kalmeier said.
Willaura is designed to be a white, milling wheat option in high rainfall zone (HRZ) environments traditionally dominated by red wheat.
Ms Kalmeier said having a white wheat capable of making premium AH quality opened up new markets for HRZ wheat producers.
"By growing Willaura, farmers in Victoria's Western District and SA's lower South East have more marketing flexibility at harvest," she said.
The release of Willaura is part of an AGT strategy to develop wheat varieties specifically tailored to specific regions.
Ms Kalmeier said there had a gap in the market in terms of suitable milling lines for the HRZ which was filled with the release.
"I can't wait to highlight what local breeding investment has achieved for this area."
"Southern Victorian and South Australian wheat growers have traditionally used varieties bred overseas or main-season wheat varieties bred for the north and west because they were all they had access to."
Willaura is a slow-very slow maturing spring wheat, reaching head emergence over a week later than milling wheats Rockstar and LRPB Trojan, and at a similar time to popular red-grained feed variety LRPB Beaufort.
Across early season trials, Willaura has recorded improvements in grain yield over Rockstar and LRPB Trojan, and comparable or slightly higher than LRPB Beaufort.
It also possesses a good disease resistance package, which is high on growers' wish list this season following the heavy rust pressure in many paddocks.
AGT's variety support manager for Victoria, Rob Harris, said the disease resistance was critical in HRZs where paddock access can be problematic.
"This level of genetic resistance to stripe rust is very handy to have in a variety grown in areas like the Western District where poor trafficability on wet paddocks can make applying fungicides very difficult," Mr Harris said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
