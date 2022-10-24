Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Farmers want promise that methane pledge won't hurt ag in writing

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has promised signing the methane pledge won't negatively impact the industry, but farmers want that promise enshrined in writing.

THE federal government has assured the agriculture sector it would not be adversely affected by a global pledge to reduce the nation's methane emissions, but farmers want the promise in writing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.