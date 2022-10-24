Graeme, Andrea and Jayden Barlow along with Andreas parents Ken and Marina Dixon, from Yarram, Victoria have just won their second consecutive milk quality award with an annual average bulk milk cell count of 82,000 cells/ml for 2021/22. Pictured are the D&B Farm team: Andrea Barlow, Kim Elliott, Jayden Barlow, Graeme Barlow and Peter Elliott. Picture by Kristen Davis