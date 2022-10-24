Farm Online
Australian Milk Quality Award winners for 2022 named

October 24 2022 - 1:00am
Graeme, Andrea and Jayden Barlow along with Andreas parents Ken and Marina Dixon, from Yarram, Victoria have just won their second consecutive milk quality award with an annual average bulk milk cell count of 82,000 cells/ml for 2021/22. Pictured are the D&B Farm team: Andrea Barlow, Kim Elliott, Jayden Barlow, Graeme Barlow and Peter Elliott. Picture by Kristen Davis

Dairy farmers producing Australia's best quality milk have been named for 2022.

