Dairy farmers producing Australia's best quality milk have been named for 2022.
The winners in Dairy Australia's annual Australian Milk Quality Awards include first-time entrants from across the country and multiple-year winners recognised for their continued excellence.
The awards are presented to farm businesses with the lowest bulk milk cell count (BMCC) from data provided by processors for the 2022 financial year.
They recognise the top 100 dairy farmers nationwide, who receive a gold plaque for their farmgate, and the top five per cent, who receive a silver plaque.
The awards are now in their 20th year.
Dairy Australia managing director Dr David Nation paid tribute to farmers and processors.
"Australian dairy products are well-regarded domestically and internationally, and that is due to the high-quality milk we produce," Dr Nation said.
"It's important we continue to recognise those in our industry who achieve exceptional results across the whole year.
"Their dedication to milk quality is highly-respected by the dairy farming community and is recognised for its importance to safeguard the health and welfare of their animals."
The Milk Quality Awards are part of Dairy Australia's national mastitis control program, Countdown, which aims to help farmers and their advisers achieve profitable mastitis control.
The program, which started in 1998, was the first national program to be launched in the world and has now been adopted by Ireland and New Zealand.
