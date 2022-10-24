RED seaweed may be grabbing the headlines as a way forward for reducing methane emissions from livestock, but it seems medicated molasses blocks are set to have a greater impact.
While red seaweed - or asparagopsis as it is known in the laboratory - is promoted as having significant potential to reduce methane from feedlot and dairy animals, medicated molasses blocks that meet the twin objectives of increased production and reduced emissions appear to hold far greater promise pastoral operations.
Only about 2.1 million of Australia's 28m cattle are intensively fed. The vast majority are in pastoral operations and have proven a major challenge for researchers.
A partnership struck between Meat & Livestock Australia and research and commercialisation company AgCoTech, which has worked alongside The University of Sydney for the past five years, is seeking to further develop unique molasses block pasture supplements.
The breakthrough technology comes as Australia signs on the global methane pledge, which seeks cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. That's on top of the red meat industry's existing promise also to be carbon neutral by the end of the decade.
The challenge is enormous.
According to CSIRO, methane emissions from ruminant livestock is approaching 10 per cent of Australia's total greenhouse emissions.
However, AgCoTech chairman Charles (Chick) Olsson said carbon neutrality was as much about production as it was about reducing methane emissions from cattle and sheep.
"Both go hand in hand, where new additional pasture technologies increase profits alongside improving rumen function and lowering greenhouse gasses," Mr Olsson said.
"The aim is not only to suppress methane production, but also to improve the body condition of breeder cattle and increase the number of weaned calves.
"This enables cattle to be turned off at heavier weights at a younger age and non-productive cattle to be identified
"This is all about maximising food production as efficiently and responsibly as possible."
AgCoTech has already released two products on the Australian market, as well as one in Asia.
The first product is an energy supplement that intends to meet 'additionality', under the existing beef herd methodology rules. This method reduces methane intensity by increasing liveweight gains during the dry season, allowing animals to be turned off earlier. It also aims to identify non-performing breeding cows.
The second is a direct abatement pasture product that achieves a modest CO2e reduction in methane in southern Australian systems. This method enables livestock producers to participate in voluntary carbon markets and sell carbon credits.
MLA managing director Jason Strong said the partnership was an example of an investment that aimed to bring profitable livestock methane technologies to market through the Emissions Avoidance Partnership.
"MLA is also leading the Environmental Credentials for Australian Grassfed beef project, in a consortium with World Wildlife Fund-Australia and The University of Queensland. This project is funded through the Federal Governments Landcare Grant program 'Smart Farming Partnerships'," Mr Strong said.
"This investment will enable grassfed beef producers to demonstrate their environmental credentials and reduce their emissions to access market opportunities and participate in carbon neutral and low carbon supply chains," Mr Strong said.
