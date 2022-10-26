Farm Online
Home/Property

Escape the hustle and bustle with a no frills bush block - state by state

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
If the lifestyle market appears over-inflated for your escape to the country, here are some budget priced bush blocks from around the country to demonstrate your dream is still within reach.

The dream of owning a bush block to escape to the country is still within reach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.