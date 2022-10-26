The dream of owning a bush block to escape to the country is still within reach.
Today we present you a selection of budget bush blocks for sale around the country which avoid the inflated lifestyle market.
Some of them even have homes on them (of sorts) ready to move in after a spruce up.
Okay, some of them need a bit of work but if you are looking for untamed nature perhaps that's part of the lure.
Priced for around $100,000 or much less, some have lots of land, some are town block size, but they all offer that sweet taste of the bush.
South Australia
Shake out the bag chair at your new digs at 29 Munyaroo Road, Cowell on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula for $100,000.
Get in quick because it's already received an offer for its 157 hectares (388 acres).
The property includes about 364 acres of heritage listed land with 28 acres of freehold.
It has abundant wildlife and is of local biological significance.
Rare bird species Southern Scrub Robin, Mallee Fowl, Shy Heathwren and Chestnut Quail have been spotted in the district.
For more information please call Nick Schumann from Elders Real Estate.
Victoria
Here's a perfect weekend escape listed for $110,000 but you could test the agents with a lower bid at Flowerdale in the foothills of the Great Divide.
This weekend escape at the end of Silver Parrot Road takes in almost an acre which has been tiered and excavated.
You are not allowed to build but a shed site has been pegged and buyers can apply for a planning permit.
"The only traffic you will come across might be a mob of kangaroos hopping along or a waddling of ducks crossing the road," agent said.
Close to good fishing spots and a popular area for hiking, biking, riding and 4x4 trails.
For more information contact Stone Real Estate Whittlesea.
Queensland
This weekender comes with a bus already on the 12ha (30 acre) block about 30km east of Tara on the Western Downs.
For $99,500 it comes with a dam, that bus and a few sheds.
Access to power is 60 metres away but you might decide a campfire and the generator is all that's needed to spend time with the family and have a break from the pace of life.
Tara is about four hours west of Brisbane.
For more information contact Elders Real Estate, Tara.
New South Wales
It might be a bit wet at the moment but a property across three blocks is available in the historic old gold town of Hargraves, near Mudgee.
All three blocks have separate freehold titles although no building entitlements but are perfect for camping and weekend use.
Priced at $95,000 the properties together take in just over a hectare or about 2.7 acres of bushland.
In 1851, "Kerr's Hundredweight" was discovered at Hargraves by a shepherd weighing 48kg. It was so big it had to be cut up for transport to Bathurst.
"Great place for rural, weekend getaway to just kick back and chill, away from the hustle and bustle of city life," agents said.
For more information contact Mark Killian @REALTY.
Western Australia
Just $65,000 will buy you 6.5ha (16 acres) at Broomehill Village in the Great South region, inland of Albany.
With frontage to the Great Southern Highway, this bush block consists of mostly original bush with some cleared patches to locate your getaway retreat.
The boundaries are fences and water is connected.
The town of Broomehill was established after the completion of the Great Southern Railway in 1889 and is home to a unique rock formation called Boot Rock.
For more information contact Elders Real Estate Katanning.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
