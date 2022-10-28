Agribusiness buzz in brief

Australian Agricultural Company director since 2011, Tom Keene (pictured), has stepped down to make way for a third board member with ties to 50 per cent shareholder and British billionaire, Joe Lewis.
Tavistock Group vice president and AACo's former US general manager of operations, Sarah Gentry, joined the board this week.
The University of Queensland-trained accountant's background at AACo included two years as the company's chief of staff before the US role, after which she joined Mr Lewis' Tavistock to manage investments in the food, agriculture, health and technology sectors.
Tavistock's other board delegates are Neil Reisman and Shehan Dissanayake.
The departing Mr Keene, who joined the board after making his mark at the helm of GrainCorp for 15 years, leaves AACo after "an enormous contribution of commitment to the company", said chairman, Don McGauchie.
"His knowledge and acute understanding of the farm sector has been of great importance to the company as it has managed through some difficult times and captured the opportunities that lie ahead."
Nutrien Ag Solutions is hoping a new dedicated technical skills program will help prepare the agricultural industry with the capacity needed into the future.
Its global Tech Talent Development Program for information technology (IT) graduates aims to build a pipeline of talented technical professionals to support farmers' future needs.
The program is looking for two IT graduates to join Nutrien's tech talent team and gain practical experience as they rotate through the company's applications, data and analytics, cyber security and digital delivery sections.
"Participants will spend time with our colleagues in Canada, America and Brazil during the rotations," said Nutrien Ag Solutions head of IT, Lloyd Dias (pictured).
Areas like technology and innovation were now core components of business strategy as agriculture embraced digital solutions to meet demand and lift productivity, sustainability and profitability
"But to achieve this we need the right tech talent," he said.
"If you've never considered a career in agriculture, now is the time to explore these opportunities and make a real difference."
French agricultural commodities giant, Louis Dreyfus Company, has increased its stake in Namoi Cotton from 10.8 per cent to just over 12pc after a steady run of share purchases since July.
Louis Dreyfus, which also runs joint venture marketing and logistics businesses with Namoi, is the second largest shareholder in the listed cotton ginning business.
It paid between 45 cents a share and 50c to increase its holding to 20.7 million shares by October 17.
Namoi's biggest shareholder is Sydney-based investment group Samuel Terry Asset Management, with 20.5pc.
However, the two big shareholders' Namoi portfolios will change again by next month after a $30 million capital raising offer to all shareholders closes on October 28.
International farm hygiene products business, Diversey, has announced a new brand for its agricultural hygiene division after buying dairy products supplier, Tasman Chemicals.
Diversey's dairy hygiene division will now be known as Diversey Agriculture, bringing all overseas agricultural operations under one brand, following previous variations across countries, including the Deosan name in in the UK and Europe.
Diversey Agriculture marketing director, Rob Kelly, said Tasman Chemicals would provide the new parent company with a strong manufacturing footprint in Australia and New Zealand, allowing for greater operational flexibility and responsiveness to customer requirements in overseas markets.
Tasman has manufacturing facilities in Melbourne and Perth which would benefit from further product development, including expansion into the hoof hygiene market, under the Diversey Agriculture' umbrella.
The competition watchdog looks set to block an extension of a charter alliance agreement between Virgin Australia, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) and Qantas' Alliance Airlines because it will diminish competition.
"At this stage, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is not satisfied the public benefits likely to result from the charter alliance agreement will outweigh the public detriment likely to result from VARA and Alliance Airlines co-ordinating their fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) services," said deputy chairman, Mick Keogh.
"The charter alliance agreement enables Virgin Australia and Alliance Airlines to co-operate, co-ordinate and jointly provide FIFO and value-added services to corporate customers."
However, Qantas, already a major player in the FIFO market with its Network Aviation division, has announced plans to buy Alliance Airlines, further increasing its control in the sector, and also raising ACCC concerns.
Meanwhile, Regional Express has declared its first profitable month of domestic jet operations since launching its Boeing 737-800s services between capital cities 18 months ago.
"Our domestic jet network passenger numbers for the first three months of this financial year grew by 60 per cent, 34pc and 77pc, when compared to June 2022," said Rex executive chairman, Lim Kim Hai.
Federal parliament wants submissions from interested stakeholders for its inquiry into food security in Australia.
Agriculture committee committee chair, Meryl Swanson, said food security was a growing issue nationally and internationally as population growth, war, weather and climate all posed risks to the availability and accessibility of food.
'"Input shortages and disruptions to the global supply chains that Australian producers depend on are likely to have a significant impact on the productivity and profitability of the sector," she said.
The Committee will examine ways to strengthen food security, focussing on local food production and the impact of supply chain distribution on the cost and availability of food, and exploring the impact of climate change.
Inquiry submissions close on December 9.
After 10 years with the A2 Milk Company, chief operations officer, Shareef Khan, will leave in December having played an important role developing A2's nutritional formula business.
He joined the company primarily to develop its supply chain operations with New Zealand powder processor, Synlait Milk, and, as managing director, David Bortolussi, noted, "has navigated the operations function through some extraordinary times and played an important role in A2's growth".
The company now plans to appoint a new chief supply chain officer to lead A2 Milk's end-to-end supply chain in all categories and markets, bringing operations and manufacturing teams under a combined leadership under a refreshed growth strategy.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
