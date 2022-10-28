Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
Tavistock gets Keene's seat

Australian Agricultural Company director since 2011, Tom Keene (pictured), has stepped down to make way for a third board member with ties to 50 per cent shareholder and British billionaire, Joe Lewis.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

