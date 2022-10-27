Mixed fortunes in far south west

WITH widespread media coverage of flooding in the river towns of southern NSW and Victoria, harvest being set back in major grain-growing regions and the nightly weather forecast seemingly forever predicting more rain next week, it is easy to fall victim to the idea that inland Australia must be green grass as far as the eye can see.
That image was reinforced on the weekend in a national broadsheet newspaper article.
It featured a page-wide spread of aerial photographs taken near Windorah of beneficial flooding and pasture response in a section of Cooper Creek channel country.
But while the Cooper has been the beneficiary for some considerable time of rain that has fallen in the Thomson and Barcoo catchments, the other major river systems that make up the famed Channel Country in far south-west Qld have been less fortunate.
Tony Schutt, who manages the Daley family Arrabury Pastoral Company's interests in this region, was able to fill in some detail.
He said there had only been scattered storms in the corner country and most had been missing the rain gauges.
At Arrabury, which is a long, narrow block along the SA border running up to Haddon Corner, there had been a couple of storms which ran a few creeks and temporarily halted mustering last week.
Swinging to the west around Haddon Corner, Mt Leonard Station, which surrounds the tiny town of Betoota, registered only 6mm.
Farrars Creek and the Diamantina River systems border on the northern and north-western sides of Mt Leonard.
Further west on the Georgina River 30km east of the town of Bedourie is the family's other Channel Country property, Cluny Station, where the gauge at the house registered just 4mm.
Tony thought that country to the north of Bedourie on a line through Boulia toward Mt Isa had seen some decent rain but south of Bedourie there seemed to have been only a few isolated falls until closer to Thargomindah where the picture improved markedly.
While there seemed to be plenty of water going down the Bulloo and Paroo rivers, there was nothing in the Georgina to speak of and only a gutter run in the Diamantina which provided no benefit to Mt Leonard.
Similarly, a bit of rain to the north of Currawilla resulted in just a 0.2m run in Farrars Creek at the Currawilla house.
Tony said if they could have received the 70mm that Quilpie/Thargomindah got several weeks ago across all of their outside country away from the channels it would have made a huge difference to their outlook through to February/March. As it is they are comfortable for the time being, but nothing more.
The storm fronts that have come through with unusual regularity since April have resulted in 6mm here and there and occasionally a 12-14mm fall which has kept the winter herbage going but will not count for much once the 40 degree heat arrives. He said it really needed two to three days of good general rain to get the summer and annual grasses going.
In the meantime they were in the last two paddocks of their second round muster when rain interrupted proceedings last week.
They expect to get going again this week but despite the good condition of the cattle there is little likelihood of anything much for the meatworks.
With numbers down they are retaining everything in an effort to get the herd closer to where they would like it to be.
With the devastation of the 2018-19 drought years it is expected that the herd rebuilding phase will continue for a while yet, seasons permitting, but there would also seem some scope for meatworks supply to improve in 2023.
Prospects for rejuvenation of outside country as well as beneficial flooding in the channels would seem good with all of the climate drivers (La Nina, IOD, SAM, MJO) pointing to above average rainfall across eastern Australia in spring and early summer.
If that happens, weight gains in the next six months to first round musters in 2023 should put some cattle in front of processors.
But as Tony noted the currency of their present feed position only extends out to around February/March and if nothing much comes their way before then they will really be looking to the sky for black clouds.
In that scenario a bit of lightening off could be expected while cattle were still holding weight.
Either way, second quarter 2023 looks set for an improvement in slaughter cattle supply.
AFTER weeks of short supply with saleyards showing some big premiums over grid rates, a subtle change has occurred in the past two weeks with processors reporting a big upswing in the number of cattle bought.
The problem is, however, that the now regular weekly rain events are making it hard, if not impossible, to get the cattle out.
As one processor said, "We just need a couple of weeks of fine weather."
If that happens the much anticipated final-quarter flush just might happen.
In the meantime grid rates are unchanged with YP ox attracting 750-755c/kg and heavy cow 690 in SE Qld but if the skies clear and the cattle start to come it would seem likely those rates will adjust.
Overseas the market in the US for imported lean beef continued to fall last week led by seasonal decline in domestic lean beef prices.
Indicator 90CL ended the week at US253c/lb FOB US East Coast down 3c/lb on previous week and down a massive 62c/lb on the March peak of 315c/lb.
Steiner notes the massive increase in supply and collapse in the price of boneless/skinless chicken breast is contributing to the downward pressure on lean beef values. Chicken breasts last week were quoted at US114c/lb.
The likelihood of foodservice retail featuring more chicken will continue to make it difficult to move ground beef into the New Year.
