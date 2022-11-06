Farm Online
Home/Property

Macquarie River's well watered Baroona hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 7 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Baroona has frontages to both the Mitchell Highway and the Macquarie River.

EXTREMELY well watered 245 hectare (606 acre) Dubbo district property Baroona has frontages to both the Mitchell Highway and the Macquarie River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.