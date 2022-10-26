GRAIN grower leaders on the ground in the middle of flood-stricken NSW and Victoria are warning national crop forecasters that there were likely to be substantial cuts to current national winter crop production estimates a result of the record-breaking rain.
Pockets of the two states such as northern plains of NSW and north central Victoria have been the hardest hit in recent weeks while other areas, like central west NSW, have been facing substantial downgrades to both crop quantity and quality due to excessive moisture for months now.
Crop forecasters have generally been slow to pull the trigger on production cuts, with the reasoning being the grain will likely still be there but downgraded in terms of quality.
However, GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said while there would still be good volumes of grain in places many growers were now confronted with substantial cuts to what they expected to produce at the end of winter.
"Normally wet conditions are more of an impact on quality and good spots more than make up for the area you've lost, but this is definitely the exception to the rule," Mr Hosking said.
"I visited Birchip in the Victorian Mallee and there will be significant losses through there to waterlogging, many farmers there said they have never seen excessive moisture in the growing season cost them yield," Mr Hosking said.
"Pulses in particular have been hard hit, they just do not tolerate the wet so we're going to see some big losses in crops like lentils," he said.
NSW Farmers grains committee chairman Justin Everitt said the situation in northern NSW following over 100mm in many parts of the northern plains and major flooding through centres such as Moree was dire.
He said urgent financial support was needed to help growers, with agronomists in the region predicting losses of at least 120,000 hectares of wheat alone in the Moree-Walgett-Narrabri area, with fears of ongoing financial turmoil once the skies clear.
Mr Everitt said the crop losses were compounded by the fact this year's crop had been the dearest on record to plant and grow due to sky-high input costs.
"You spend all this money preparing your paddocks, sowing your crops, fertilising and spraying them, only to see them wiped out a couple weeks before harvest - it's heartbreaking," Mr Everitt said.
In his local area in the Riverina Mr Everitt said there would also be significant areas unharvested.
"Systems like the Billabong Creek flood over a wide area, we've got a large amount of crop just sitting in water and there is only so much it will take," he said.
"It is not just the low-lying areas, we're seeing odd things happen like soaks coming out the side of hills and flooding crops there, it's just a long and tough slog for a lot of people."
"Even if we do manage to get a bit of dry weather and have some crops worth harvesting it's going to be very hard, the roads are in a poor state, it will be tough to move machinery around and then there is the chance of getting stuck in wet paddocks, so the next few months will not be easy."
"It's a big turnaround in fortune from the big bumper harvest ABARES was predicting a couple of months ago," Mr Everitt said.
Russell Hocking, Prairie, north of Bendigo, said there had been riverine flooding in the region that would mean crops would not be harvested, but he said there was hope for some paddocks.
"It's too wet to have a really good look but some paddocks of wheat and canola seem to be hanging on, the barley seems to be struggling," Mr Hocking said.
Mr Hosking said in his local area around Quambatook barley was holding up better.
"The barley is not too bad and there is definitely grain in the wheat head, we may struggle with quality but hopefully there is something there to harvest at the end."
The impact of the big wet is now starting to be felt further south and west.
Parts of Victoria's traditionally wet Western District, which had largely dodged the heaviest falls this spring, received 50-100mm over the past week, while in the South Australian Mallee there were record falls of up to 100mm, with Renmark recording 96mm in the 24 hours to Monday morning, one of its highest 24 hour tallies on record.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
