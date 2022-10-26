Mixed budget praise and condemnation from rural leaders

TREASURER Jim Chalmers' first budget has received mixed reaction from regional leaders, praising the investment in connectivity and sustainable agriculture, but condemning regional infrastructure and dam cuts.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said the $4.7-billion childcare splash, which will see subsidy rates increase by up to 90 per cent, wouldn't help rural communities, where accessibility rather than affordability was the issue.
"The Nationals warned the government at the Jobs and Skills summit and because they didn't listen, regional women in particular have been left behind," he said.
The National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson said a suite of regional connectivity measures would be funded by a $757m investment, but was disappointed to see the Ag Visa scrapped in the midst of a worker shortage and replaced with the "consolation prize" of an up-scaled Pacific labour scheme that will underwrite the cost of flying in seasonal workers.
She was also critical of the funding stripped from water infrastructure, which will see Hell's Gate ($5.4b) and Urannah ($483) dams cancelled, and a further $900m in funding delayed pending business cases.
"It's disappointing that we seem unlikely to break our drought on major water storage upgrades any time soon," Ms Simson said.
The NSW Irrigators Council raised concerns about an undisclosed amount of money set aside to recover the 450 gigalitres required by the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
It's understood the government is yet to choose a specific purpose for the money - the figure of which was not published due to "commercial sensitives" - meaning it could be used for either water saving water infrastructure or voluntary buybacks.
"The news has sent a shiver down the spine of the irrigated agriculture sector and the basin communities that depend on it," NSWIC chief executive Claire Miller said.
The grains industry is worried regional roads and the safety of the communities using them were being sacrificed as the government looked to curb spending.
GrainGrowers chair Brett Hosking said after the multiple years of wet conditions, freight roads regularly used during harvest had deteriorated enough to impact productivity.
"We have some horror stories captured in photos and testimonials from growers across the country that highlight what a dangerous condition the state of many roads are in," he said.
Farmers for Climate Action applauded the investment in regional renewable energy and funding to help the agriculture industry transition to net zero emissions.
"We're particularly pleased with the $302 million over five years to support the agricultural sector further develop sustainable farming and land management," chief executive Fiona Davis said.
