Mixed budget praise and condemnation from rural leaders

October 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher delivered Labor first federal budget in almost a decade, which received mixed reviews in the regions.

TREASURER Jim Chalmers' first budget has received mixed reaction from regional leaders, praising the investment in connectivity and sustainable agriculture, but condemning regional infrastructure and dam cuts.

