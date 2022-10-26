Macadamia farm auction shifted to November 11

THE auction date of a 52 hectare (127 acre) Mid North Coast hinterland macadamia farm with 5700 planted trees has been pushed back to November 11.
Located between between Bellingen and Coffs Harbour, the property on Valery Road at Valery offers a secluded rural lifestyle on a productive, sustainable, organically established farm.
Marketing agent Mike Clifton, Elders NSW Rural, said the auction date was shifted from October 26 following a period of widespread rain across eastern Australia.
The "sea and tree change" property already has an established fruit orchard, 23 tropical fruit and nut tree varieties plus medicinal herbs and vegetable gardens.
There is also a comfortable, four bedroom homestead, a two bedroom cottage and other out buildings including a barn style shed.
The property has National Park and rainforest on three sides and is about 15 minutes drive from the beach.
Beneficial income from the macadamia plantation is expected to start by 2025, increasing to peak production by 2027.
Contact Mike Clifton, 0400 095 902, Elders NSW Rural.
