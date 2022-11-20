Roesner's two new products take the Marshall Multispread system to the next level

Roesner's Marshall Multispread has evolved to stay ahead of industry trends and changing customer demands.

This is branded content for Roesner Pty Ltd



It's no accident that the Marshall Multispread is Australia's top selling fertiliser spreader.

Developed and manufactured by Roesner Pty Ltd, a family run company with a proud 122-year history, the multi-purpose spreader combines high standards of production with continual innovation and product refinement.

Launched in the 1980s, the Multispread was developed in response to changing farming practices and the demand for a spreader that could spread a variety of ameliorants.

It provided Australian farmers with a cost effective and efficient method of spreading a variety of fertilisers in a wide range of applications, from small mixed farms to broadacre grain properties, vineyards and market gardens.

It remains the company's best-selling product to date, with more than 11,000 manufactured.

Ahead of the curve

Firmly committed to staying ahead of industry trends and changing customer demands, Roesner has ensured the Multispread has kept pace with an ever-evolving agricultural industry.

In 2013, the company diversified into software and electronics to develop new products for the fast-changing precision agriculture market.

With technology, Roesner took the Multispread to a new level.

The first software product, the Multispread Calibration app was released in 2013, followed by the award-winning Multispread MDC app in 2015 - one of the first hardware systems for ag machinery based on mobile device technology in the world.

Technology has taken the Multispread to a new level.

The smartphone app delivers up-to-date machine calibration and operating information to mobile devices in the field.

In 2018 Roesner acquired Precision Agronomics Australia, an industry leading company at the forefront of precision farming and variable rate technology.

The MDC system was merged with PAA's Ratex system, rapidly accelerating the development of the i4M brand of machine controllers, mobile apps and web based systems.

New products boost efficiencies

Now, as the cost of inputs continue to rise, Roesner has released two new products to further improve the Multispread system and enable precision placement of fertiliser, helping farmers to continue to achieve greater efficiencies and maximise their productivity.

The D3 Spinner System and i4M Tracer GPS ensure spreading efficiency is maximised through accurate placement of fertilisers at wider operating widths and reduced overlaps.

The D3 Spinner System is the result of over three years research, design and field testing with a range of different fertiliser types and in different farming conditions.

Designed and independently tested to achieve accurate spread patterns up to 36m with Urea and other granulated fertilisers, the D3 system features a new spinner vane design, a central spinner cone and deflector chute.

"The D3 spinner is the result of over 300 physical tests both in a controlled environment and in real paddock conditions," Roesner Technical Director Matthew Roesner said.

Two new products, the D3 Spinner System and i4M Tracer GPS, further improve spreading efficiency through accurate placement of fertilisers at wider operating widths and reduced overlaps.

"We've aimed at achieving the widest possible spread width with an even coefficient of variation to allow for changes in fertiliser properties and wind conditions - in essence, more margin for error in the paddock."

The upgraded D3 spinners are supplied on all new Multispread machines and are also available as a retro-fit kit to older model machines.

Meanwhile, The i4M Tracer GPS couples both coverage mapping and auto-shutoff features with the popular i4M Variable Rate spreader controller.

The i4M system is developed by Precision Agronomics Australia and is a cost effective variable rate control system that is well proven in the field.

"The i4M Tracer GPS is a unique product, it uses an Android tablet and precision GPS receiver mounted on the spreader, to achieve coverage mapping and auto shutoff independent of tractor GPS systems," Mr Roesner said.