Rearing healthy calves is not an easy task but a well thought out sheltered space for them will give them the best start they can get.
That was the take home message from DairySA's calf rearing workshop in the Barossa.
Ben Klemm, Penrice, SA, opened his farm to attendees, who took shelter in the calf-rearing shed for a portion of the workshop.
After considering different locations, including the sheep yards where the calves were originally reared, he decided to start fresh and put the shed on the top of the hill.
"The calves were a lot more exposed to the elements in the sheep yards," he said.
"Overall calf health and especially growth rates have improved in the new system."
But they still had to be on top of potential issues.
"We have to react quicker to any signs of scouring when they are in the first pen in the shed as all new calves are in the same pen," he said.
"We spray a calf-friendly disinfectant on the walls weekly and spray the auto feeder and teat daily."
The shed is 21 metres long, 9m wide and 4m to the start of the roof to allow machinery access.
"The base is rubble, a layer of lime and then bark chips which we get cleaned out with a bobcat," Mr Klemm said.
"It's a high shed designed for optimal airflow to reduce ammonia levels with ventilation in the roof.
"We thought about building the shed and then just feeding with cafeterias, but then the whole design would have been different.
"I would have needed to have more pens, so to make automatic feeders work all the drainage work was going to be a lot easier to go in before the shed was built and did the whole lot in one go."
RELATED READING:
He said during winter even with good airflow it was still a bit breezy in the shed depending on the wind direction.
"We wanted to have one side open constantly and decided north facing offered the best protection," he said.
"When it rains from the north, the bedding gets a bit wet so I probably should have put an extension on the roof out the front like a veranda to keep the rain off the bedding."
Mr Klemm said calving year-round provided challenges with pastures.
He said he wanted to split the paddock into two sections to allow the pasture to rest.
"I even want to put gates on the shed so on horrendous days, I can block the shed off so they're not out in the paddock," he said.
"It will keep grass between them and the ground and disease issues to minimal."
WITH year-round calving of 230 Holsteins and some Jersey-Friesian cross cows comes many seasonal challenges and health issues to keep on top of.
Ben Klemm, Penrice, wanted to ensure the risk of milk fever affected calves was reduced to almost none.
He said the addition of lead feed lactation optimising pellets from Laucke Mills was working well.
"It's a transition feed I give to the cows for three weeks before calving," he said.
"It's good for the prevention of milk fever and gets their gut ready for grain diet again.
"When they are dry, they are only getting hay."
He said they picked up calves at milking each day.
"We don't freeze any colostrum as the calves are left with the cow long enough to get it from them," he said.
"The calves are brought into the enclosed side of the shed where they are bottle fed for a couple of days until they have a strong enough suckle to be able to draw the milk through the machine.
"They get four feeds daily and 4.4 litres a day then at about 10 to 14 days-old they will move across into the larger section of the shed and have access to the paddock."
Mr Klemm said the pen contained calves for this age through to nearly weaned.
"The calves get weaned at roughly 70 days old so a bit over 10 weeks - where in the previous system they were weaned when they were over 12 weeks-old," he said.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.