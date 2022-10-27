Farm Online
Home/Dairy

New shed on Penrice farm lifts calf rearing success

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rearing healthy calves is not an easy task but a well thought out sheltered space for them will give them the best start they can get.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.