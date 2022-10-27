BOMBALA property South Bukalong has sold for $16.05 million on an Inglis Rural Property conducted on AuctionsPlus.
The 1919 hectare (4743 acre) property sold for the equivalent of about $8364/ha ($3384/acre).
There were five parties registered to bid at the auction, which kicked off at $13.9m.
South Bukalong was held by the Garnoch family for six generations and was marketed with a price guide of guide of $14m-$15m.
Situated in the highly regarded Monaro region, the proprety is 11km from Bombala, 97km from Cooma and 216km from Canberra.
South Bukalong is described as being highly productive and sustainably managed basalt grazing and farming country, ranging from open arable slopes, rolling hills and lightly scattered timber.
Fenced as a cell-grazing operation, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 12,000-15,000 DSE and is well suited to wool, prime lambs and/or beef production.
Water is a feature of South Bukalong with frontages to the Bombala River and Cambalong and Bukalong creeks and an extensive network of surface dams.
Improvements include centrally located steel cattle yards, sheep yards, shearing shed, workshop, silos and multiple haysheds.
The South Bukalong homestead is an architecturally designed five bedroom, four bathroom rammed-earth construction residence set among established gardens and with a tennis court. There is also a four bedroom manager's house and two cottages.
The marketing of South Bukalong was handled by Sam Triggs and Liam Griffiths from Inglis Rural Property.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.