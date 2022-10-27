Farm Online
Home/Property

Bombala's South Bukalong makes stunning $16.05 million at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 27 2022 - 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

BOMBALA property South Bukalong has sold for $16.05 million on an Inglis Rural Property conducted on AuctionsPlus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.