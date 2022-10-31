HIGHLY productive mixed farming property Culverly Rise comprises of 201 hectares (496 acres) of versatile country well-suited to prime lambs and cattle in addition to fodder/hay and dryland/irrigated crops.
Located 23km west Albury/Wodonga, 142km south of Wagga Wagga and 324km north of Melbourne, Culverly Rise is well situated to the Riverina Highway.
The 95 per cent arable property currently has 113ha of canola and 40ha of grazing wheat. There is also scope for further development, including approval for a lamb feedlot.
Soils are a noted feature of Culverly Rise and have received significant inputs under the current management.
The soils are predominantly heavy brown clay loams with a sandy rise towards the north western boundary.
The property has an undulating topography with timber along with designated planted shelter belts.
Underpinning production, the property incorporates a 500 megalitre groundwater entitlement with three irrigation bores. There are two centre pivot irrigators in near new condition covering 55ha.
There are also several surface dams along with a stock and domestic bore which pumps directly to a network of concrete troughs.
Culverly Rise also has an historic, renovated six bedroom pise and reconstituted sandstone homestead with multiple living areas, a large open-plan kitchen and an in-ground swimming pool.
There is also a well-maintained one bedroom cottage.
Working improvements including steel cattle yards, two haysheds, machinery sheds, workshop, near new stables, grain storage, a two stand shearing shed and sheep yards.
Culverly Rise will be auctioned in Albury on November 18.
Contact Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, Inglis Rural Property, or Henry Mackinnon, 0408 408 299, Elders Rural Services.
