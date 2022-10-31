Farm Online
Home/Property

Albury's Highly productive Culverly Rise delivers versatility

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 31 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

HIGHLY productive mixed farming property Culverly Rise comprises of 201 hectares (496 acres) of versatile country well-suited to prime lambs and cattle in addition to fodder/hay and dryland/irrigated crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.