Wine exports slide, but growth swells in US, Canada, South East Asia

By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
North American taste for Aussie wine helps mixed export trade

Thailand and Malaysia have emerged as rising stars on Australia's wine export scene as the sting from China's barriers to our bottled sales continues to hit home.

