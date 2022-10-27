North American taste for Aussie wine helps mixed export trade

Thailand and Malaysia have emerged as rising stars on Australia's wine export scene as the sting from China's barriers to our bottled sales continues to hit home.
Sales to the US and Canada have also shown strong growth, but overall our wine exports fell 11 per cent in value to just over $2 billion in the year to September 30, although volume dipped just 1pc to 627 million litres.
Wine exporters shipped about 60pc of Australia's total production to 118 destinations during the period, an increase of seven new markets.
However, in the wake of a record-sized 2021 vintage and mainland China effectively blocking Australian imports with its controversial extreme tariffs, Wine Australia's latest export analysis has highlighted the cost of two years' tough market challenges.
Global freight challenges and another shift in consumer habits as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns eased have added to the industry's mixed fortunes.
Sales fell 21pc in the top end of the market for wine worth more than $10 a bottle, where China was once a key market leader.
They also dropped 8pc at the bottom end of the range for bottles worth less than $5.
However, the latest figures suggested export value was starting to stabilise, said Wine Australia's market insights manager, Peter Bailey.
Importantly, drinkers in the US increased their Aussie wine buying habit to $412m, up 4pc, to be firmly in front as our biggest overseas market.
Sales to Canada, in fourth place, lifted 10pc to be worth $190m.
"Pleasingly, the growth trend in the US and Canada was driven by both ends of the price spectrum," Mr Bailey said.
"Furthermore, the number of exporters to the US is at the highest level since 2008."
He said the Australian dollar's depreciation against the US currency in recent months had helped Australian wineries be more competitive.
Of those exporters shipping to North America valued at $10 a litre or more (FOB), 75 per cent enjoyed sales growth which he said suggested green shoots continued to emerge in the market for premium Australian wine.
Bulk commercial exports had also grew as global shipping pressures eased.
Several other markets increased strongly in export value, too, notably Thailand (up 95pc), now worth $53m, and Malaysia (up 55pc) to $59m.
Japan and Taiwan grew in value by 18pc and 13pc respectively, but South Korea slipped 5pc to $43m because of a 44pc drop in exports valued below $7.50/l, which undermined a 30pc lift in higher value sales.
Our third biggest value market, Hong Kong, dropped 21pc to $163m and fifth biggest, Singapore, also dropped 16pc to $132m, normalising a trend which had seen big shipments in 2021 and 2022.
Overall, sales to South East Asia grew 15pc to $291m and 39pc in volume to 24m litres.
"However, while total exports look to be stabilising, the wine sector can continue to expect market fluctuations," Mr Bailey said.
"Rising inflation and interest rates may put pressure on margins and curtail consumer spending in key markets."
When mainland China was excluded from the data, the value of exports to the rest of the world had basically plateaued at $1.99 billion and grew 1pc in volume to 622m litres.
"There was a decline in exports to the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singapore, which is a result of the return to anticipated shipment levels," Mr Bailey said.
The decline in the UK was delayed compared to other markets with similar COVID-19 consumption patterns, however Britain remained the biggest volume market at 222m litres, or 36pc of total export volume.
The Brexit transition period had also prompted a sharp rise in exports ahead of the December 2020 deadline which subsequently resulted in a big stockpile of imports.
Australian wines, the most popular brands in British bottle shops (the off licence trade), also experienced a counter-swing in the consumer demand after booming sales during the COVID pandemic lockdowns.
Australia's top five overseas markets by value are:
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
