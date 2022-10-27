Farm Online
Home/Property

Parkes farming property listed at $5.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A 806 hectare farming property at Parkes has been listed at $5.5 million after being put to auction.

A 806 hectare (1992 acre) farming property at Parkes has been listed at $5.5 million after being put to auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.