The massive Cherylton Farms in Western Australia's Great Southern region is expected to sell for about $90 million.
Cherylton Farms takes in 8554 hectares (21,137 acres) of premium farmland between Frankland River and Kojonup.
The area is known for its reliable rainfall of about 550mm yearly average.
Well known WA building company owner Julian Walter says he has enjoyed Cherylton Farms over the past 14 years as part of a broader portfolio of businesses and agricultural assets and emphasised the quality of the property.
"We have made a number of strategic investments in the agriculture sector over the past few decades and, in recent years, have had many approaches from parties interested in securing some of our farmland assets due to their scale and high performance," Mr Walter said.
"Over the past 14 years, we've invested significantly in developing Cherylton Farms to both ensure its ecological health and to truly maximise its efficiency and productivity."
Cherylton Farms consists of two non-contiguous parcels with extensive investment madesince the Walter's took ownership.
Agents from LAWD say the property is expected to appeal to both local and international buyers.
The new buyer has the option to buy all the livestock, plant, machinery and sundries as a walk-in, walk-out offering.
LAWD director Simon Wilkinson said Cherylton Farms was a truly blue-chip asset in one of the most productive agricultural zones of WA.
MORE READING: Parkes farming property offered for $5.5m.
"Approximately 7350ha of the property is considered effective, and the owners and managers of Cherylton Farms have optimised the profitability of each of these to make the holding consistently recognised as one of the highest benchmarked properties in this high rainfall zone," Mr Wilkinson said.
"This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity in an extremely sought-after and reliable area that also delivers rare scale and operational efficiency achieved through strategic development and precision management.
"The existing management team is in place and would like to continue this high level of performance."
Existing operations include diversified cropping and livestock grazing, focused on the production of high-yielding crops including cereals (barley, oats and wheat) and oilseeds (canola), as well as Merino and composite flocks (32,000 head) and a prominent Angus herd (170 head).
Two hundred paddocks have been created to optimise cropping efficiency, while the livestock enterprises are value-added by 1000ha of grazing land sown to improved pasture species on a five-year rotation.
The property also includes two sheep feedlots with a 6000 head combined capacity and a 100-head cattle feedlot facility.
Significant water infrastructure has been developed across the property, including three strategically located water storages (25 megalitres each) and water tank storage providing an additional 1.5 megalitre capacity.
Other structural improvements include four shearing sheds (one is 17 stands), a network of 10 sheep yards and one set of cattle yards, 30 silos, significant shedding including machinery, workshop, chemical and general-purpose shedding and a 2000-tonne grain/fertiliser shed.
More than 300km of new fencing has been installed.
"There is an abundance of accommodation including the five-bedroom, three-bathroom owners' residence and two five-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with tennis court and gardens, suitable as managers' residences," Mr Wilkinson said.
"Additionally, there are a further six occupied staff homes spread across the property as well as seasonal workers' accommodation with two kitchens and a commercial area."
Expressions of interest close on December 1.
For more information contact Danny Thomas on 0439 349977, Simon Wilkinson on 0456 758341or Erica Semmens 0419 714039.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.