Varossa Brahman stud welcomes calf triplets

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 29 2022 - 3:00am
Varossa Brahman stud welcomed the safe arrival of triplets Milly, Molly and Mandy. Picture: Supplied

IT'S believed to be a one in 400,000 chance, but the Varossa Brahman stud welcomed the safe arrival of female calf triplets earlier this week.

