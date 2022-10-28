The former Rossbridge Primary School near Ararat sold at auction yesterday for $360,000.
It is one of Victoria's oldest public schools - opening in February 1872, school number 1069.
According to its property history, it last changed hands in 2015 for $135,000.
The bluestone school closed in 1993 and has been converted to a holiday home and arts studio.
The two-bedroom teacher's accommodation adjacent to the school building has been converted to a cottage.
But much of the old school still remains.
The original building and structures including commemorative plaques and school signage are in good condition.
The bluestone for the school was quarried locally.
There are monkey bars and other playground equipment still in the school yard, which takes in a hectare.
The town, 25km south of Ararat, was established in the 1860s and took its name from the Hopkins River crossing called Ross's Bridge.
A mezzanine floor has been added to the school building.
It was sold through an online auction by Nutrien Harcourts Ararat.
Victoria's oldest state school, which still remains in use today, is the Bacchus Marsh Primary School opened in 1850.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
