Farm Online
Home/Property

Buyers do the math to enjoy their school holidays in the country

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A handy price of $360,000 was paid for one of Victoria's oldest country primary schools. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts.

The former Rossbridge Primary School near Ararat sold at auction yesterday for $360,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.