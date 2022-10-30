Farm Online
Sea Forest cultivates methane-reducing Asparagopsis

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
October 30 2022 - 2:00am
Australia's dairy and cattle herd account for a large proportion of the country's methane emissions. File Picture

One Tasmanian company that grows seaweed as a livestock additive is set to reap the rewards, after the federal government this week signed a global deal to cut methane emissions by a third and pledged millions of dollars to help fund research into methane-reducing feed additives.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

