A district record price of $20 million was paid today at a public auction for a long-held farm at Lucindale.
There was a full house at the Lucindale Country Club to witness an astounding auction which valued Binbrook at $12,829 an acre.
Owned by Tom and Kerry McWaters since 1954, Binbrook (631 hectares,1559 acres) is located in a tightly held stretch of country where few farms ever come up for sale.
A local farming family bought the block after starting the auction away at $10 million.
TDC Livestock and Property agent Tom Pearce said it was premium farm country and difficult to break in to.
"We had two bidders going at it but the result was well deserved by the vendors," Mr Pearce said.
Binbrook has two 32ha centre pivots and a 450 megalitre licensed allocation.
Agents said Binbrook offered a rich balance solid red and chocolate loam over clay grading to heavy black flats.
The true productivity of the soils is evident in the quality pastures of Phalaris, clover and rye grass enhanced by a solid fertilser history and favourable management practices.
The livestock are well watered, with a 37mm to 50mm poly mainline feeding poly satellite tanks which reticulate to concrete troughs.
The majority of the troughs are located central to the paddocks.
This pressurised system is pumped from two bores located at the dwelling and the sheds.
Currently sown to pasture, the pivots provide security and flexibility to the enterprise.
With a third irrigation bore located on the property there is the option to further develop, diversify and intensify.
Binbrook is well fenced with a central laneway connecting all the paddocks and feeds into the five-stand wool shed with undercover yards fitted with a sheep handler and dust suppression sprinkler system.
The newly upgraded cattle yards are also serviced by the laneway.
Both have all-weather access; including a four-deck loading ramp for sheep.
There is plenty of shedding, including an exceptional enclosed high clearance workshop with a concrete base, power and a massive hardstand area.
There is also a loading ramp for heavy machinery.
The main dwelling is a neat brick three-bedroom home with one bathroom.
The home has an outlook over established gardens and irrigated lawns to the tree studded paddocks and beyond.
The second timber framed home features four bedrooms and one bathroom, kitchen and a separate lounge and offers comfortable living.
Agents say Binbrook allows the astute primary producer the opportunity to secure a first-class property that is a walk-in start.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
