Beef operation with irrigation option sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:12am, first published 4:30am
FarmBuy Real Estate

MORDEN Brook, a Brisbane Valley cattle fattening and/or backgrounding property with irrigation, has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.5 million.

