Feral animal control on the back burner after complaint as agencies call for immediate reinstatement

By Jamie Brown
October 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Feral deer have a small home range, and can be controlled provided all land managers work together, but a pause on culling in NSW National Parks following a shooting incident involving one of these animals has given the species a leg-up during this prime breeding season.

A six week pause on feral animal control in NSW national parks has angered farmers and their unlikely allies the Greens while experts in the field renew their call for all land managers to work together on the problem.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

