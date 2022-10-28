WITH record breaking spring rain across South Australia and the eastern three mainland states a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) project looking into waterlogging in winter crops is attracting significant interest.
The project, originally designed for high rainfall zone areas in Victoria and Tasmania prone to waterlogging each season, will also be keenly monitored this year by growers in areas as unlikely as the Mallee, where the threat of drought is much more common.
In particular the project looked at nutrient management strategies that could help combat one of the major issues with waterlogging - denitrification.
And the findings from the results are clear - the best form of defence against waterlogging is attack - in the form of more nitrogen applications.
Greta Duff, project leader and senior research and extension officer, Southern Farming Systems (SFS), said getting key nutrients to crops struggling with excess moisture had showed to be the best strategy.
"Providing crops with adequate nutrition is of upmost importance to help the plants recover from the stress of waterlogging," Ms Duff said.
"Applying any form of nitrogen, whether it is granular or liquid, seems to be the best bet to give crops a chance at recovering," she said.
Under waterlogged conditions, nitrogen is lost from the soil through denitrification and leaching.
Plants also have a limited ability to take up nutrients when soils are waterlogged.
In the long term she said improving soil structure and drainage could lessen the risk of waterlogging.
She added that improving paddock drainage is the underlying solution.
And while the big wet is unwelcome she said it presented an opportunity to get a vision of how to plan for the future.
"Now is the time to look at paddocks and see where waterlogging is occurring - where the water is pooling, how it is moving, how severe it is and how the crops are affected."
"Assessing the paddock now will enable growers to see where they need to start with drainage work."
She said farmers in high rainfall zones who had put in drainage systems regarded the move as one of the best infrastructure investments they had made.
"Growers said that while it is expensive, it is one of the best investments they have ever made."
Ms Duff said while waterlogging was attracting headlines everywhere this season it was consistently raised as their major impediment to profitability.
"Growers want solutions to waterlogging and a starting point from which to salvage their crops after it occurs," she Ms Duff.
Gregor Heard
