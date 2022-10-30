Grains industry news in brief 30.10.22

Ukraine concerns over Black Sea deal
THE UKRAINIAN government is accusing Russia of sabotaging the deal supposed to allow Ukrainian grain to be exported to a world market hungry for supplies.
Government officials in Ukraine say current figures show export facilities in the Ukrainian Black Sea region were operating well below capacity.
Ukraine's infrastructure minister said Russia was deliberately blocking the agreement, set up in July to allow freight to move through the war zone.
Ukraine has called for the renewal of the deal, which is currently due to expire on November 19.
So far over 8.5 million tonnes of grain has been exported via Ukraine's Black Sea ports since the agreement began.
Low water causing chaos in US
LOW WATER levels in one of the major grain freight routes in the US, the Mississippi River, is causing significant economic damage according to weather monitoring service AccuWeather.
The total damage and economic loss caused by the Mississippi River's historically low water levels and related supply chain impact are estimated to be around $US20 billion, ($AUD 31.15 billion) according to AccuWeather, although these losses are not confined solely to the ag sector.
The Mississippi River is a key transit corridor for a wide variety of agricultural commodities, such as soybeans, corn, wheat.
It acts as a natural, low cost method of moving freight from the rich Midwest agricultural region to ports on the Gulf of Mexico, however low inflows mean there have been disruptions to shipping traffic.
China soybean imports up
REUTERS has reported a sharp increase in Chinese imports of soybeans.
The service said Chinese September imports tallied 7.72 million tonnes, up 12 per cent year on year.
Demand for soybeans is said to be up on the back of increased usage by livestock producers.
Brazil is still supplying the lion's share of the product but there have been increased sales from the US.
Oat council appointed
INDUSTRY good body Grains Australia has eight industry representatives to its newly established Oat Council.
Council members include growers, breeders, grain traders, quality and technical experts, and processors and handlers from across Australia.
Three of the appointed Grains Australia Oat Council members are also currently on the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Oat Council.
The new Grains Australia Oat Council members include:
"The Oat Council will also have key responsibilities in providing advice to Grains Australia on international trade and market access priorities relevant to the Australian oat industry and its requirements for market information and education," Mr Enright said.
The Oat Council joins Grains Australia's other commodity councils for wheat and barley, which were established earlier this year.
Grains Australia said it had plans to establish a Pulse Council and Oilseeds Council in the coming 12 months.
InterGrain appointment
PLANT breeder InterGrain has appointed Nicole Kerr as its chief marketing officer.
Ms Kerr is an experienced grains industry leader who joins InterGrain from the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), where she has been general manager of strategy and communications for the past five years.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.