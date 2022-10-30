Farm Online

Grown in Good Nature to launch at Asia Fruit Logistica in Bangkok

October 30 2022 - 8:00pm
Grown in Good Nature is set to launch this week. Photo: Shutterstock (main) and supplied (inset)

Australian horticulture's new export brand, Grown in Good Nature, is set to launch at Asia Fruit Logistica in Bangkok to more than 40,000 potential buyers and business contacts from 86 countries.

