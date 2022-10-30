Building on the success of two sell-out events, AgriFutures Australia has secured a stellar line up of talent for its much-anticipated EvokeAg 2023 event.
To be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on February 21-22, EvokeAg 2023 Down to Earth will bring the agrifood tech community together to discuss how global agrifood innovation and tech intersect to impact our food, farmers and the natural resources which sustain them.
The jam-packed two-day program involves close to 100 speakers from eight different countries, who'll lead 1500 delegates on a deep dive into the issues, trends and opportunities that will shape food and farming into the future.
"The 2023 EvokeAg program has been carefully constructed to review the needs of our rural industries and challenge our perception of what the sector can achieve in the next five to 10 years," said AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey.
"The team has worked hard to gather the world's best change agents in one room - entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, researchers, and producers - who will inspire new ways of thinking and drive a more profitable, productive, and sustainable future for Australian agriculture."
Off the back of the cancellation of EvokeAg 2021 and 2022 events, Mr Harvey believes next year's event will play an even more crucial role in catalysing globally relevant conversations about the future of food and farming.
"Our 2023 event is a celebration of the agritech innovations - and innovative thinking - that can change the way we produce food and fibre," he said.
Across two-days, speakers will challenge the agricultural and fisheries sectors to push the boundaries of what's possible - tackling questions like:
For the third consecutive year, Elders has come onboard as the Platinum Partner for EvokeAg 2023. With its focus on driving agrifood innovation, EvokeAg is a natural alignment for the Elders brand, and an even neater fit for the proud South Australian-born agribusiness giant.
Another proud South Australian is Penny Schulz, a beef and sheep producer and avid adopter of agritech solutions to improve productivity.
"I am excited to be attending next year's evokeAG. event, to hear firsthand from innovators whose tech could further boost productivity and efficiency, and help us to achieve our farm sustainability goals. Being able to personally connect with agritech developers is also a great drawcard," she said.
"As an advocate for industry-led solutions, the thing that excites me most about EvokeAg. is that it brings producers and innovators together to deliver solutions that could drive real impact on-farm. To drive adoption, innovators really need to start with the end-user in mind, collaborating with them through the whole development process to ensure they address our pain points, and deliver the solution we'll want to adopt. That's what makes EvokeAg. so unique and so valuable."
Keynote speaker Scott Amyx - Chair and Managing Partner at global venture capital firm Astor Perkins - will take to the stage with a thought-provoking address that will dare delegates to look at how space tech can transform our lives here on Earth.
Must see breakout sessions include Eyes Wide Open: Who gets the money and who gets the (carbon) credit? where producers, analysts, regulators, and researchers will weigh into the 'Great Carbon Debate,' tackling whether carbon credit markets can help us meet net zero targets, or simply allow emitters to continue releasing greenhouse gases.
And, The Collision of the Four Cs where respected Australian journalist, Barrie Cassidy, will lead a panel of investors, advisors, agribusinesses, and producers on a deep dive into how climate, COVID-19, conflict and cost are driving world trade - and which of these trends we'll be worrying about most in the future.
Primary producers will hear why they should learn Data as a second language, as tech experts discuss the possibilities and benefits of connecting data to create new business models and operating efficiencies.
The much-anticipated Future Young Leaders will return to EvokeAg 2023, with seven young and emerging thought leaders taking to the stage with the passion, ideas and research that could shape the future of food, agriculture and innovation.
And startups at the event will hear from successful Founders on how taking the road less travelled can help them secure funding when they can't bootstrap and the VC door is closed.
After a two-year hiatus, evokeAG. 2023 is expected to attract significant local and global funding opportunities for agritech startups, scaleups and innovators.
"We're thrilled to be welcoming international delegates back to the Asia Pacific region," Mr Harvey said.
"AgriFutures EvokeAg 2023 is an opportunity to come together, connect, and hear stories of triumph and opportunity. It lets us hit the 'reset' button. To look forward with enthusiasm and optimism," Mr Harvey said.
"I hope to see you all there."
Visit www.evokeag.com/events to view the full two-day program.
