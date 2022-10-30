Farm Online

EvokeAg 2023 announces lineup for event

October 30 2022 - 1:00am
EvokeAg will be back in 2023 with a massive lineup announced. Photo: Supplied

Building on the success of two sell-out events, AgriFutures Australia has secured a stellar line up of talent for its much-anticipated EvokeAg 2023 event.

