Top Mooloo cattle country

THE Mooloo area is well regarded for its fertility, reliability and accessibility to Gympie, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
The well maintained property on Mooloo Road covers 289 hectares (713 acres) and is recognised as high-carrying capacity cattle country with outstanding pastures growing on highly fertile, red volcanic scrub soils.
The exceptional grazing property has been run as a beef breeding enterprise, but is also well suited as a backgrounding/fattening operation as well as other agricultural pursuits.
Areas of the property, which has excellent springs-fed water reserves, are described as being easily sown with forage crops.
Some areas of the property have previously been used to grow beans, further reflecting the quality of the country.
The very well improved property in three freehold titles is located north of the Amamoor State Forest.
Improvements include a low-set brick home positioned in a beautiful setting, sheds, and well equipped cattle yards.
Marketing agent Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural Queensland, said Mooloo was the pick area in the region.
"This high carrying capacity, highly productive country with an average of 1000mm of rainfall has the potential for intensive cell grazing," Mr Mattiazzi said.
"The property also has dual road frontages and features an impressive body of feed that delivers great weight gains, reflecting the quality of the country."
Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.