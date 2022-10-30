Farm Online
National crop protection forum in Wagga Wagga

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
October 30 2022 - 7:00am
Experts across Australia are closely monitoring resistance to crop protection products such as herbicides and insecticides. Photo: Cesar Australia.

With rising pesticide resistance issues, grain growers, agronomists and farm advisers are being encouraged to stay up to date on the latest resistance research and management strategies by attending the Australian Crop Protection Forum in Wagga Wagga on November 16.

