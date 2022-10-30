National crop protection forum in Wagga Wagga

With rising pesticide resistance issues, grain growers, agronomists and farm advisers are being encouraged to stay up to date on the latest resistance research and management strategies by attending the Australian Crop Protection Forum in Wagga Wagga on November 16.
The nation's leading experts on insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance will be part of the forum, which has the theme of 'don't stop thinking about tomorrow'.
The annual forum is hosted by Cesar Australia, with partners The Centre of Crop Disease Management (CCDM), the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), and The University of Melbourne with support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
AHRI senior research fellow Roberto Busi said responding and managing resistance was not always straightforward.
"The situation in terms of resistance is ever changing so it can be hard to know where to start," Dr Busi said.
He said it was not just one range of crop protection products under pressure from resistance, with multiple examples across different areas in recent years.
"For example, just in the last year, we have seen new insecticide resistances evolve in the green peach aphid, and the first dual case of paraquat and glyphosate resistant ryegrass identified in Western Australia," he said.
This means, more than ever, growers and advisors need to be monitoring for potential issues, in particular in terms of double-knocking, the industry approved method of keeping resistant weeds at bay.
"These developments will have implications across Australian cropping zones so the double-knock practice will be investigated and solutions discussed at the forum," Dr Buri said.
The event will provide growers and advisers with the most up-to-date information across insecticide, fungicide and herbicide resistance, and responses to management issues and ongoing regulatory pressures on existing chemicals.
Cesar Australia director associate professor Paul Umina said one of the strengths of the forum was the opportunity to hear new research, discuss local challenges in management, and hear from industry experts.
The forum program includes: resistance evolution, current and future resistance trends, and appropriate management strategies to minimise resistance risks. The day will include two industry panel discussions with leading grain agronomists discussing local and national issues.
Presenters include Dr Busi, Fran Lopez-Ruiz (CCDM) as well other well-known resistance experts such as Chris Preston (University of Adelaide) and Lisa Bird (NSW DPI) and industry leaders including Greg Condon (Grassroots Agronomy).
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
