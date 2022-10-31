FOUR distinct projects aimed at cutting methane emissions in Australia's cattle industry have been detailed at the international TropAg conference in Brisbane.
Developed by UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation the four projects each have the potential to reduce methane emissions in livestock by 20 to 30 per cent.
Professor Hayes said if the projects were successful they could be applied simultaneously and lead to a substantial reductions in methane emissions.
"And that's really important as a social licence to continue operating and market access into the future," Prof Hayes said.
The first is a low emission saliva test for ruminants.
The test uses gene sequencing technology to profile the genomes of the microbes in the stomach of livestock, to identify key traits including methane and feed efficiency.
The second is employing biopolymers to deliver bioactive compounds that help reduce the methane emitted by cattle and sheep.
Professor Hayes will also oversee a project on reducing emissions and improving profitability in Northern Australian beef, while there is also research focused on reducing emissions from cattle being prepared for feedlots.
"I think using these innovative technologies together will get us where we need to be, which is net zero emissions," he said.
More than $17 million has been allocated to the work by Meat & Livestock Australia and UQ as part of MLA's goal for Australia's red meat industry to be carbon neutral by 2030.
MLA managing director Jason Strong said while carbon neutrality was not yet a major driver, research into consumer sentiment showed that more than half of metropolitan Australians would feel more positive about the red meat industry if emissions were reduced to net zero by the end of the decade.
Prof Hayes said agriculture, particularly in pastoral areas, has an enormous opportunity to reduce emissions, perhaps more so than in some other industries.
"If you can achieve net zero, you've got a wonderful product, very high nutritional content, excellent protein qualities as well as having reduced environmental impact," he said.
MORE than 1000 people representing 53 countries are attending the three day international TropAg conference in Brisbane.
