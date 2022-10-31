The grandeur of Allanvale's homestead and gardens can disguise its value as a grazing high-flier.
Elders Real Estate is deservedly marketing the Seymour region farm as "one of Victoria's finest rural estates".
Allanvale has been home to the Beddison family after it was bought by prominent Melbourne businessman and and philanthropist Tony Beddison more than a decade ago.
Mr Beddison was especially prominent for his leadership in the construction of Victoria's new Royal Children's Hospital which opened in 2011.
Allanvale was once owned by the Myer and Creswick families.
The structural improvements made to this 1233 hectare (3048 acre) showpiece farm often take the limelight.
The Edwardian six-bedroom homestead features interiors designed by John Coote, set within an Paul Bangay designed garden setting which has been described as a "dream" country garden.
There are also two architect-designed four-bedroom residences, in addition to extensive managers, staff and guest accommodation.
The farm's centrepiece also features a stable complex and manége.
But at its core, Allanvale, just 10km east of Avenel on the Hume Freeway, is a highly productive and much admired farm.
This region figured in colonial Australian history as the home of bushranger Ned Kelly. Kelly went to school there.
MORE READING: These old bluestone homes were built to last.
Back to Allanvale, its versatile land is suited to a range of agricultural pursuits.
It has steel cattle yards, three shearing sheds, extensive machinery, sundry and hay shedding, office building and world-class surveillance and monitoring system.
Allanvale features extensive natural sequence farming development, ongoing pasture improvement and soil amelioration.
It has abundant natural water supply via Reedy and Larrys Hut creeks, two bores and spring fed/natural catchment dams.
Highly versatile mixed farming operation ideally suited to cattle, equine, wool, prime lamb and cropping pursuits.
Allanvale, located 130km north-east of Melbourne, is being offered for sale by expression of interest closing December 7.
No price has been offered for the sale.
For more information contact Nick Meyer on 0427 610278, Brendan Allen on 0499 229007 or Henry Mackinnon on 0408 408299.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.