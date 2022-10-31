Farm Online
Funds for research into Terragen's methane-busting Mylo supplement

October 31 2022 - 12:00am
Terragen CEO Jim Cooper and chief scientist Martin Soust discuss dairy cows with leading Purnim Holstein farmer Anthony Eccles. Picture supplied by Terragen

A research project looking at Mylo, a methane-busting feed supplement, has received a $615,000 funding boost.

