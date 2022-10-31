A research project looking at Mylo, a methane-busting feed supplement, has received a $615,000 funding boost.
The Victorian Department of Regions, in partnership with Terragen Biotech and Fonterra Cooperative Group, will evaluate automated feeding of the supplement to dairy cows and lambs.
The project is one of 11 to receive funds for research into emissions reducing feed supplements, in the second round of the federal government's Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock program.
Mylo has already been shown to reduce methane emissions from dairy cows in a study conducted at the Victorian Government's Ellinbank SmartFarm.
Agriculture Victoria's research director of animal production sciences, Professor Joe Jacobs, helped independently conduct the study.
Professor Jacobs said the study found Mylo, delivered at recommended rates, produced the following results:
Prof Jacobs said the liveweight gain and increases in milk production and feed conversion efficiency indicated that the energy from the reduction in methane "is being utilised to some extent for productivity purposes".
Terragen managing director and CEO Jim Cooper said the company was "very pleased" to receive the grant for further research.
"Terragen is keen to work with its partners seeking to improve productivity and greenhouse gas reduction in grazing animals, using our biological products," he said.
The new study will undertake further research using higher doses of Mylo.
Mr Cooper said Mylo was developed, produced and proven in Australia.
"Our baseline dosage of ten millilitres per cow per day has been proven to achieve a reduction in methane and boost productivity in cows," Mr Cooper said.
Terragen's funding announcement comes as part of Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen announcing Australia's intent to sign onto the Global Methane Pledge alongside more than 120 other countries.
