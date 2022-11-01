Another Mid North farm has come onto the market to be offered at auction in December.
Red Rock (356 hectares, 880 acres) is going to public auction at the Blyth Memorial Hall on Tuesday, December 6 at 2pm.
The Mid North has seen some remarkable farm land sales this year.
Red Rock is offered as an opportunity to invest in an easily managed and well located cropping/grazing block.
It is about 30km north-east of Port Wakefield.
Offering about 224ha of arable land, the farm offers cropping opportunities as well as grazing on the remaining country with saltbush, samphire and native grasses.
Agents from Ray White Rural said the farm land "would make an ideal expansion to an existing farming operation".
The property includes four paddocks with a central laneway for efficient stock movement.
The estimated long term average rainfall of the region is 350mm.
Stock water is provided via a SA mains connection with 22,500L poly storage tank located onsite for spraying.
Red Rock is said to be a well located, easily managed block suited to cropping and livestock production
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
