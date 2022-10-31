A young and passionate South Australian dairy farmer has collected himself the Global Footprints Agricultural Scholarship to advance his knowledge in the industry.
Nicholas Mignanelli, Hindmarsh Tiers, SA, flew to Sydney last month where he was awarded the $8000 prize "to grow his knowledge and skills".
He said his dairy nutritionist encouraged him to apply for the scholarship.
Mr Mignanelli said expanding his understanding in agribusiness and the ability to bring ideas back to his dairy farming business from across the globe to implement on their own farm was exciting.
"My aim is to create a sustainable enterprise for the next generation so they have the opportunity to have what I've had growing up or better," he said.
"The scholarship will be used for traveling overseas to visit three countries and will take an in-depth look into how the different systems are running in different climates.
"In New Zealand, LIC Genetics offer a five-day trip where we will see a range of different systems from once-per-day milking dairies to intensive pasture-based systems plus attend the national dairy field days.
"I will also get to visit the LIC bull breeding, semen collection and herd test centre. I've always been told if you want to learn how to grow grass go to NZ."
He said his main focus in NZ was learning new concepts in measuring pasture and rotation lengths, nitrogen application and implications near water streams, once-per-day milking and herd testing for genetic selection.
"Then in Ireland, dairying systems are very different to NZ, where most herds are housed for a few months of the year to maintain herd health, milk yields, and to avoid damaging their pastures," he said.
"Wet winters is something I can relate to on our farm.
"And the average herd size in south Ireland is 150 cows, so I'd be looking at similar sized operations."
Mr Mignanelli also plans to travel to the United States to gain insights about the management of large intensive dairy operations.
"I would like to understand how corporate agribusiness make decisions and consider their margins in challenging and good years," he said.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
