Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Scholarship to Hindmarsh Tiers dairy farmer Nicholas Mignanelli

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
October 31 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young and passionate South Australian dairy farmer has collected himself the Global Footprints Agricultural Scholarship to advance his knowledge in the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.