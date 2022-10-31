A new safety gate traffic-light system, a customised grain scoop, lighter-weight gumboots and concave mirrors were some of the staff safety suggestions honoured at Australian Country Choice today.
The Brisbane-based cattle and beef company this morning named the winners of its inaugural Bright Ideas safety awards.
Positive safety approaches on ACC's agri-properties earned the staff two awards of trophies and $500 vouchers each for Brindley Park properties' Josh Cree (safety leadership) and the Babbiloora staff (safety communication).
ACC's group workplace health and safety manager Brett Porter said Josh always delivered very thorough safety investigations.
"He's very positive about change," he said.
Meanwhile, the Babbiloora staff and their manager Kelvin Webber have shown willingness to communicate readily about safety incidents.
"They're not afraid to communicate to the group; it's great to see their efforts," said Mr Porter.
Wade Hinchliffe was named winner of the processing efficiency and logistics award with his proposal to fit stop-go lights as visual gate controls.
"He is one of the most pro-active people we have trying to reduce the number of incidents we have in the factory," said Mr Porter.
A ergonomic hinged sample scoop to take grain samples won the engineering innovation award for the feedmill crew at Brindley Park.
Mr Portert explained: "They have to take grain samples at foot level, 20 times a day, so they created the new scoop; they made it themselves on-site. It was a great innovation."
The safety awards attracted entries from across all ACC operations and honourable mentions also went to:
The Bright Ideas safety awards were presented on the last day of National Work Safety Month that saw numerous activities undertaken by ACC, including a new spinal health initiative and a safety walk-through of the plant by all senior executive managers.
ACC is one of Australia's largest vertically integrated, family-owned beef and cattle businesses, operating across 1.75m ha in Queensland, with a processing plant at Cannon Hill in Brisbane.
