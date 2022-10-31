Farm Online
Spotlight on safety innovations at Australian Country Choice

Updated October 31 2022 - 4:30am, first published 4:20am
Presenting the processing efficiency and logistics award this morning at ACC were group workplace health and safety manager Brett Porter, winner Wade Hinchcliffe and ACC chief executive officer Anthony Lee.

A new safety gate traffic-light system, a customised grain scoop, lighter-weight gumboots and concave mirrors were some of the staff safety suggestions honoured at Australian Country Choice today.

